PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu with Vice-President Inonge Wina at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport before he left to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Prime Minister-elect of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Dr. Motsoahae Thomas Thabane as new Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho.- Pictures By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse15/06/2017.

