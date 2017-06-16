Lesotho inaugurates Prime Minister Maseru, June 16, ZANIS—Dr. Motsoahae Thomas Thabane has been inaugurated as Lesotho’s new Prime Minister at a ceremony held in the National Stadium in the capital city, Maseru. ZANIS reports that Dr. Thabane took the oath of office witnessed by representatives of the regional and international community and over 40,000 jubilant citizens of Lesotho. Dr. Thabane has bounced back barely two years after his government was toppled by the military to call for an election which saw his successor Dr. Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili now become his predecessor as he takes over the reigns of power. In a turn of events Dr. Mosisili today handed over power to Dr. Thabane following a vote of no confidence in him which necessitated an election he eventually lost to the later, an event that will go down in the history of the country and the world as a whole. President Edgar Lungu witnessed the inauguration ceremony and praised the people of Lesotho for exercising their democratic right and for conducting a free and fair election. President Lungu who spoke on behalf of other leaders from the SADC region said the election of the new prime Minister in Lesotho entails that the country embraces democracy which requires people to elect leaders of their choice. And Prime Minister of Swaziland Sibusiso Dlamini who represented SADC Chairperson King Mswati noted that the inauguration of Dr. Mathane shows the political development of Lesotho. The SADC chairperson has since called on the people of Lesotho, regional leaders and the international community to support the new government to ensure that they improve the lives of citizens. He said the people should support government to ensure political stability in the country. And in his inaugural speech Dr. Thabane thanked his predecessor for a peaceful transition of power and hoped that the move would bring political stability in Lesotho. The new Prime Minister committed himself to ensuring the rule of law in Lesotho and fight corruption in all its forms. Dr. Thabane noted that the country needs security and stability if the economy is to grow. He said his new government will rescue the country from lawlessness and political instability which has engulfed the country. The Prime Minister hinted that his government would undertake constitutional, economic and political reforms. The inauguration ceremony was not short of entertainment as artists and motor bike riders and cyclists spiced up the event. ZANIS

