No political crisis- PRESIDENT LUNGU President Edgar Lungu has praised the people of Lesotho for exercising their democratic right and conducting a free and fair election. President Lungu says the election of the new Prime Minister in Lesotho entails that the country embrace democracy which requires people to elect leaders of their choice. The President was speaking when he represented leaders from the SADC region at the inauguration of THOMAS THABANE as Prime Minister of Lesotho. And Prime Minister of Swaziland Sibusiso Dlamini who represented SADC Chairperson King Mswati noted that the inauguration of Dr. Mathane shows the political development of Lesotho. And in his inaugural speech Dr. Thabane thanked his predecessor for a peaceful transition of power. Meanwhile, President Lungu says people calling for inter- party dialogue should first tabulate issues they want to be discussed. The President says he has for a long time been talking about the need for dialogue which some political parties have not taken seriously. President Lungu was speaking at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport shortly after arrival from Lesotho where he had gone to witness the inauguration of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane. And President Lungu has dismissed assertions that there is a political crisis in the country. The President said he would not have been travelling abroad if there was a political crisis in the country. President Lungu said people wishing for a state of emergency do not mean well for the country. The Head off State said people are enjoying their democratic rights because he believes in democracy and freedom of expression. ZNBC

