FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU DELIGHTED WITH CATHOLIC CHURCH’S CONTINUED WORK ALONGSIDE GOVT IN PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE* ————————————– 16th June,2016-Lsk. First Lady Esther Lungu has commended Good Shepherd Sisters of Chipata for supplementing governments efforts in providing quality health care to communities. Good Shepherd Sisters of Chipata are running Twalumba Health center in Chaloshi ward of Chibombo district in Central province. Mrs Lungu said she was delighted that the Catholic Church has continued working alongside government in providing health services to various communities. Speaking during her welcome briefing, the First Lady who was in Chibombo district where she graced the official opening of Twalumba maternity Annex said as a mother she attaches great importance to matters of health. Mrs Lungu said a health nation is cardinal to the development of any country. And speaking during the same briefing, Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga said the province has not been left behind in infrastructure development. Mr Mushanga revealed that government is implementing different developmental projects in the health sector aimed at improving the welfare of the people.He cited Mkushi and Serenje district hospitals as some of the projects that have been completed under the health sector in the province. The Central Provincial Minister further disclosed that 70 percent of the 60 rural health posts given to the province have been completed and are operational. Meanwhile, Good Shepherd Sisters running Twalumba Health center Sister in Charge Hotensia Zulu thanked the First Lady for accepting to grace the opening of the maternity annex at Twalumba health center. The newly constructed maternity wing has the admission bed capacity of eight.Mrs Lungu who came by road from Lusaka upon arrival paid a courtesy call on Chiefs Liteta and Chitanda. The people of Chaloshi ward and surrounding areas of Keembe constituency are expected to benefit from the newly constructed maternity wing.

