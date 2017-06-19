STATEMENT BY, HIS EXCELLENCY MR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, AT BILATERAL TALKS WITH HIS EXCELLENCY MR. PAUL KAGAME, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF RWANDA 19-20TH JUNE, 2017 YOUR EXCELLENCY, I WISH TO WELCOME YOU AND YOUR DELEGATION TO ZAMBIA AND IN PARTICULAR STATE HOUSE. OUR FRIENDSHIP HAS BEEN ENDURING AND WE HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE THIS TO A HIGHER LEVEL THROUGH BILATERAL COOPERATION FOR THE MUTUAL BENEFIT OF OUR TWO COUNTRIES. WE BELIEVE THAT YOUR VISIT IS LANDMARK AND IT IS A DEMONSTRATION OF THE COOPERATION WHICH EXIST BETWEEN ZAMBIA AND RWANDA. YOUR EXCELLENCY, I WISH TO COMMEND THE REMARKABLE ECONOMIC GROWTH RWANDA HAS MADE IN VARIOUS SECTORS. OUR PEOPLE WHEN THEY VISIT RWANDA THEY COME BACK WITH INTERESTING STORIES OF HOW PROSPEROUS YOUR COUNTRY IS AND HOW CLEAN THE CITY OF KIGALI IS. I HOPE MY MINISTERS WILL TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOUR VISIT TO LEARN SOMETHING FROM THE STRIDES YOUR COUNTRY HAS MADE. OUR COUNTRY HAS A PROGRAMME CALLED SMART ZAMBIA HENCE WE LOOK FORWARD TO FURTHER ENHANCING OUR ECONOMIC COOPERATION IN THIS AREA AND MANY OTHER SECTORS FOR THE MUTUAL BENEFIT OF OUR TWO COUNTRIES. I HOPE THAT THE COMMITMENT AND DRIVE DEMONSTRATED BY THE GOVERNMENT AND PEOPLE OF RWANDA FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CAN BE REPLICATED IN ZAMBIA. YOUR EXCELLENCY, THERE IS NEED FOR ZAMBIA AND RWANDA TO ENSURE THE JOINT PERMANENT COMMISSION OF COOPERATION (JPC) IS ENHANCED ESPECIALLY IN AREAS OF AGRICULTURE AND TOURISM. TOURISM YOUR EXCELLENCY, YOU HAVE DONE VERY WELL IN THE TOURISM SECTOR AND WE CAN LEARN FROM YOUR COUNTRY. RWANDA’S SUCCESS IN THE TOURISM SECTOR IS COMMENDABLE, PARTICULARLY IN PRESERVING ITS POPULATION OF RARE MOUNTAIN GORILLAS, WHICH HAS RESULTED IN ROBUST GROWTH IN THAT INDUSTRY. AGRICULTURE RWANDA HAS ALSO MADE IMPRESSIVE IMPROVEMENTS IN THE AGRICULTURE SECTOR, WHICH HAS LED TO INCREASED FOOD SECURITY. THE ISSUES OF FOOD SECURITY ARE CRITICAL TO OUR COUNTRIES HENCE THE NEED FOR US TO SHARE CERTAIN PRACTICES FOR SUSTAINABILITY OF THE AGRICULTURE SECTOR. WE ARE CONFRONTED WITH CLIMATE UNPREDICTABILITY WHICH AFFECTS OUR CROP YIELDS. INFORMATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY (ICT) YOUR EXCELLENCY, THERE IS BEEN SO MUCH PROGRESS IN RWANDA IN THE AREA OF INFORMATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY. RWANDA HAS MADE TREMENDOUS PROGRESS IN FOSTERING A SMART COUNTRY BY PUTTING ICT AT THE CENTER OF NATIONAL AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. WE ARE THEREFORE READY TO COOPERATE WITH YOUR COUNTRY IN THIS AREA. PEACE AND SECURITY YOUR EXCELLENCY, I AM AWARE THAT YOU WILL BE HOLDING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN AUGUST THIS YEAR, I BELIEVE THAT THERE WILL BE PEACE IN RWANDA AND ELECTION RESULTS WILL BE ACCEPTABLE BY ALL PARTIES. I COMMEND YOU FOR BEING THE FLAG BEARER OF THE RWANDAN PATRIOTIC FRONT (RPR). WE DO NOT WANT TO INTERFERE IN OTHER COUNTRIES’ AFFAIRS BUT AS BROTHERS WE HAVE A ROLE TO PLAY TO DISCUSS THESE MATTERS WHICH WILL BRING PEACE TO OUR REGION. I WISH TO ALSO COMMEND RWANDA’S ENGAGEMENT IN SUPPORTING PEACE AND SECURITY EFFORTS IN THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO (DRC). ZAMBIA WILL CONTINUE SUPPORTING THE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE OF THE GREAT LAKES REGION (ICGR) PARTICULARLY, IN THE ONGOING EFFORTS TO FIND LASTING PEACE IN THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO. I AM CONFIDENT THAT PEACE AND STABILITY WILL PREVAIL IN THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO (DRC) BECAUSE CONFLICTS IN THAT COUNTRY AFFECTS ZAMBIA. THEREFORE, IN THE CONTEXT OF ICGR, THERE IS NEED TO DISCUSS THIS MATTER AT LENGTH. I AM ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT RENEWED FIGHTING IN SOUTH SUDAN IN RECENT MONTHS. WE PRAY THAT PEACE WILL RETURN TO SOUTH SUDAN THESE CONFLICTS CONTINUE TO POSE CHALLENGES TO THE PROGRESS THE REGION HAS RECORDED HENCE THE NEED FOR ALL PARTIES INVOLVED IN CONFLICT TORN COUNTRIES TO NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH IN ORDER TO REACH LASTING RESOLUTIONS TO ENSURE THE REGION’S SECURITY AND STABILITY. ZAMBIA IS COMMITTED TO PROMOTING PEACE, SECURITY AND STABILITY ON THE AFRICAN CONTINENT. ENDING CHILD AND EARLY MARRIAGE ZAMBIA IS DOING WELL TO ADDRESS THE CHALLENGE OF EARLY CHILD MARRIAGE, BUT THERE IS NEED FOR US TO DO MORE TO REDUCE THE SCOURGE. IN ORDER TO FIGHT THIS SCOURGE, WE HAVE BROUGHT ON BOARD TRADITIONAL CHIEFS. OUR CAMPAIGN TO END EARLY AND CHILD MARRIAGE, USING A MULTI SECTORAL APPROACH INVOLVING VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IS YIELDING RESULTS. I AM CONFIDENT THAT OUR TWO COUNTRIES CAN COLLABORATE TO FIGHT THIS SCOURGE FOR THE MUTUAL BENEFIT OF OUR PEOPLES. AU REFORMS YOUR EXCELLENCY, THE AFRICAN UNION WAS CONSIDERED A TALKING SHOP IN THE PAST BUT THE CONTINENTAL BODY HAS MADE REMARKABLE EFFORTS AIMED AT MAKING IT VIABLE. IN THIS REGARD, REFORMS OF THE AFRICAN UNION ARE INEVITABLE TO MAKE IT MORE MEANINGFUL AND TANGIBLE. WE HIGHLY APPRECIATE YOUR COUNTRY’S EFFORTS IN LEADING THE DISCUSSIONS AROUND THE REFORMS. THE ONGOING DISCUSSIONS AND CONSULTATIONS AIMED AT STRENGTHENING THE AFRICAN UNION IN MAINTAINING PEACE AND SECURITY IS IMPORTANT FOR THE CONTIENT’S POLITICAL STABILITY AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. UNITED NATIONS (UN) YOUR EXCELLENCY, OUR ROLE AS AFRICAN COUNTRIES AT THE UNITED NATIONS IS TO PLACE EMPHASIS ON THE NEED FOR THE CONTINENT TO HAVE A PLACE IN THE UN SECURITY COUNCIL. AFRICA SHOULD HAVE A PLACE IN THE UN TO FULLY PARTICIPATE AND NOT TO BE MERELY AN OBSERVER. ZAMBIA, AS A MEMBER OF THE COMMITTEE OF 10 AT THE AU,RECENTLY PARTICIPATED IN THE C-10 SUMMIT IN MALABO EQUATORIAL GUINEA ON 17TH MAY, 2017, AT WHICH THE NEED TO RE-ENERGISE THE AFRICAN QUEST FOR EQUITABLE REPRESENTATION ON THE UN SECURITY COUNCIL WAS EMPHASISED. ONCE AGAIN, I WISH TO WELCOME YOU YOUR EXCELLENCY AND YOUR DELEGATION TO ZAMBIA. I THANK YOU.

