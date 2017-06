STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY MR.EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, AT A STATE DINNER HOSTED IN HONOUR OF HIS EXCELLENCY MR. PAUL KAGAME, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF RWANDA 19-20TH JUNE 2017 • YOUR EXCELLENCY MR. PAUL KAGAME, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF RWANDA; • HONOURABLE MINISTERS FROM THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA AND THE REPUBLIC OF RWANDA; • YOUR EXCELLENCIES, AMBASSADORS AND HIGH COMMISSIONERS ACCREDITED TO THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA; • DISTINGUISHED GUESTS; • LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, THE GOVERNMENT AND THE PEOPLE OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA ARE HONOURED THAT YOUR EXCELLENCY HAS UNDERTAKEN THIS VISIT, WHICH MARKS AN IMPORTANT MILESTONE IN RELATIONS BETWEEN ZAMBIA AND RWANDA. YOUR EXCELLENCY’S PRESENCE HERE IN LUSAKA IS A CLEAR DEMONSTRATION OF THE DESIRE OF OUR TWO GOVERNMENTS TO ENHANCE BONDS OF FRIENDSHIP. I AM CONFIDENT THAT DESPITE THE SHORT VISIT, YOUR EXCELLENCY AND YOUR DELEGATION HAVE ENJOYED SOME ASPECTS OF OUR WAYS OF LIFE. YOUR EXCELLENCY, THE BILATERAL RELATIONS BETWEEN ZAMBIA AND RWANDA ARE PREMISED ON A FIRM FOUNDATION OF MUTUAL RESPECT, SHARED VALUES, AND AN UNSHAKABLE COMMITMENT TO DEMOCRACY AND DEVELOPMENT. I HAVE NO DOUBT THAT THIS VISIT WILL SET OUR TWO COUNTRIES ON FIRM GROUND FOR ENHANCED COOPERATION. YOUR EXCELLENCY, I AM PLEASED THAT WE HAVE HELD FRUITFUL DISCUSSIONS ON STRENGTHENING TIES BETWEEN ZAMBIA AND RWANDA. ZAMBIA IS KEEN TO FULFILL ITS VAST POTENTIAL IN AGRICULTURE IN A BID TO OFFSET ITS OVER RELIANCE ON MINING. THE ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT IS COGNISANT OF RWANDA’S REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENTS IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SECURITY, UNDER YOUR EXCELLENCY’S ABLE LEADERSHIP. WE BELIEVE THAT THERE IS MUCH TO LEARN FROM YOUR APPROACH, AND IT IS MY FERVENT HOPE THAT OUR TECHNOCRATS AND EXPERTS CAN EXPEDITIOUSLY EXCHANGE IDEAS PERTAINING TO THE SUCCESS OF THESE SECTORS. YOUR EXCELLENCY, I AM ALSO AWARE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY ADVANCES THAT RWANDA HAS MADE IN THE WORLD OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY, PARTICULARLY SOLAR ENERGY. INDEED, RWANDA IS A SHINING EXAMPLE ON THE AFRICAN CONTINENT OF THE BENEFITS THAT CAN BE ACCRUED THROUGH EMBRACING TECHNOLOGY AND ITS INCORPORATION IN ALL ASPECTS OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT TO BUILD CAPACITY, AND MAKE PROGRAMMES MORE EFFICIENT AND EFFECTIVE. I LOOK FORWARD TO OUR EXPERTS SHARING BEST PRACTICES IN THESE FIELDS, UNDER THE AUSPICES OF THE ZAMBIA-RWANDA JOINT PERMANENT COMMISSION OF COOPERATION (JPC). YOUR EXCELLENCY, FURTHER, AS YOUR EXCELLENCY WILL RECALL, HER HONOUR THE VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, MRS. INONGE WINA, RECENTLY ATTENDED THE TRANSFORM AFRICA SUMMIT HELD IN KIGALI, WHICH WILL SEE AFRICAN COUNTRIES ADOPTING STRATEGIES AIMED AT INTEGRATING INFORMATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY INTO THEIR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AGENDAS. ZAMBIA AND RWANDA HAVE SHOWN STRONG COMMITMENT TO WORKING TOGETHER TO ACHIEVE PROGRESS IN REGIONAL ECONOMIC INTEGRATION, PEACE, SECURITY, AND STABILITY. YOUR EXCELLENCY, AT THE CONTINENTAL LEVEL, THERE IS NEED FOR AFRICAN COUNTRIES TO WORK CLOSELY TO REFORM THE AFRICAN UNION TO MAKE IT MORE RESPONSIVE TO CHALLENGES OF OUR TIME AND THE FUTURE. I AM PLEASED TO HIGHLIGHT YOUR EXCELLENCY’S LEADERSHIP ON THIS ISSUE, AND ONCE AGAIN ASSURE YOU THAT ZAMBIA WILL COOPERATE FULLY IN THESE IMPORTANT DISCUSSIONS, WHICH WILL DEFINITELY YIELD VITAL RECOMMENDATIONS TO REFORM THE AFRICAN UNION (AU). IN CONCLUSION, YOUR EXCELLENCY, I WISH TO REITERATE MY APPRECIATION, AS WELL AS THAT OF THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE, FOR YOUR EXCELLENCY’S ACCEPTANCE OF MY INVITATION TO UNDERTAKE THIS IMPORTANT AND HISTORIC VISIT TO ZAMBIA. DISTINGUISHED LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, IT IS NOW MY HONOUR TO INVITE YOU ALL TO RAISE YOUR GLASSES AND JOIN ME IN PROPOSING A TOAST: • TO THE CONTINUED PERSONAL GOOD HEALTH OF HIS EXCELLENCY MR. PAUL KAGAME, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF RWANDA; AND • TO CONTINUED AND INCREASED COOPERATION BETWEEN THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA AND THE REPUBLIC OF RWANDA. CHEERS! I THANK YOU.

