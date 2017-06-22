PRESIDENT LUNGU CONGRATULATES NEW SAUDI CROWN PRINCE LUSAKA, (Wednesday, 21st June, 2017)—— His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia has sent a message of congratulations to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on his succession as Crown Prince of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The President has said Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s appointment to this high office is a clear demonstration of the confidence His Majesty the King has bestowed on him as first in line to the throne, in addition to his other responsibilities of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence to provide leadership to the great Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In a congratulatory message to Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the President assured that the Zambian Government stands ready to work with His Royal Highness in consolidating the strong bonds of friendship that exist between Zambia and Saudi Arabia in their efforts to improve the welfare of the peoples of the two countries. “Your Royal Highness, I wish to convey, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic Zambia and indeed on my own behalf my sincere congratulations on the appointment of Your Royal Highness as Crown Prince, and first in line to the throne of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the President said. “On this joyous occasion, Please accept, Your Royal Highness my best wishes for your continued personal good health and the prosperity of your great Kingdom,” the President added. ____________________________________________________________________________________ Issued by: AMOS CHANDA SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT (PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS) STATE HOUSE

