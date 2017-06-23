  ||    23 June 2017 @ 07:11

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) greets 7 year old Naome Kirungi (centre) when he arrived at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda for the Uganda Solidarity Summit on Refugees on Thursday, June 22, 2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017

