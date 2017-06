Fellow countrymen, I am happy to officiate at the Umutomolo traditional ceremony at the Shores of Lake Chila in Mbala. It is always refreshing to be amongst my brothers and sisters and celebrate our rich culture. I urge you all to uphold our cultural values not only for the sake of tourism but for future generations to come. President Lungu

