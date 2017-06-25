SPEECH BY HIS EXCELLENCY MR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, AT THE GROUND BREAKING CEREMONY THE COPPERBELT INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN NDOLA ON SUNDAY, 25TH JUNE, 2017 • THE DEPUTY SECRETARY-GENERAL OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT PARTY AND MEMBERS OF CENTRAL COMMIITTEE; • THE MINISTER OF HOUSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT; • PROVINCIAL MINISTER, COPPERBELT PROVINCE; • OTHER CABINET MINISTERS PRESENT; • YOUR WORSHIP THE MAYOR OF THE CITY OF NDOLA AND VISITING MAYORS; • YOUR EXCELLENCY THE AMBASSADOR OF THE PEOPLES REPUBLIC OF CHINA; • MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT PRESENT; • MEMBERS OF THE DIPLOMATIC CORPS; • REPRESENTATIVES OF AVIC INTERNATIONAL; • MEMBERS OF THE PRESS; • DISTINGUESHED LADIES AND GENTLEMEN: I AM DELIGHTED TO LEAD THIS GROUND-BREAKING CEREMONY FOR THE NEW COPPERBELT INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. THIS EVENT IS NO DOUBT A MILESTONE FOR OUR COUNTRY’S DEVELOPMENT. WHAT WE ARE WITNESSING TODAY IS A FULFILMENT OF THE PATROTIC FRONT’S COMMITMENT TO INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AS ONE OF THE KEY PRIORITIES AND STRATEGY FOR ACCELERATING OUR COUNTRY’S SOCIO- ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. TODAY’S GROUND BREAKING CEREMONY IS A CLEAR TESTIMONY OF THE PF GOVERNMENT’S RESOLVE TO BETTER THE LIVING STANDARDS OF OUR PEOPLE. GOVERNMENT HAS PRIORITISED THE EXPANSION AND MODERNISATION OF TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE BECAUSE IT IS CRITICALLY ESSENTIAL FOR SUSTAINED GROWTH AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION. IT IS IN THIS RESPECT THAT GOVERNMENT IS ADDRESSING THE CHALLENGES THAT AFFLICT TRANSPORT SECTOR. LADIES AND GENTLEMEN: FOR US TO ACHIEVE A DIVERSIFIED AND RESILIENT ECONOMY, AS ESPOUSED IN THE 7TH NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN, WHICH I LAUNCHED LAST WEDNESDAY, WE HAVE TO BUILD A WELL FUNCTIONING TRANSPORT SYSTEM. A ROBUST PROGRAMME TO CONSTRUCT AND UPGRADE TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ACROSS THE COUNTRY IS WELL IN MOTION TO MAKE ZAMBIA A TRANSPORT HUB OF THE REGION. IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT THIS PROJECT IS TAKING PLACE HERE ON THE COPPERBELT, OUR CHERISHED ECONOMIC HUB, WHICH HAS ALWAYS BEEN ZAMBIA’S ECONOMIC ENGINE. THE RELEVANCE OF THE PROVINCE TO ZAMBIA’S ECONOMIC GROWTH ESPECIALLY IN LIGHT OF OUR DIVERSIFICATION AGENDA FOCUSING ON AGRICULTURE AND TOURISM CAN NOT BE OVEREMPHASISED. LADIES AND GENTLEMEN: THE GROWTH AND SUSTAINABILITY OF THE MINING INDUSTRY WITH THE RISING COPPER PRICES AND THE PROJECTED GROWTH IN AGRICULTURE CREATES A FAVOURABLE OPPORTUNITY FOR US TO POSITION THE COPPERBELT WHERE IT OUGHT TO BE. ONCE COMPLETED, THE COPPERBELT INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WILL PLAY A PIVOTAL ROLE IN OUR ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION AGENDA. THE AIRPORT IS ALSO EXPECTED TO ATTRACT AIRLINES ACROSS THE GLOBE THEREBY BRINGING ABOUT INCREASED REVENUE FROM TOURIST ARRIVALS AND OTHER BUSINESSES. THIS MODERN AIRPORT WILL INCREASE ZAMBIA’S IN THE GLOBAL MARKET. WITH THIS MASSIVE PROJECT, THE LANDSCAPE OF ZAMBIA’S AVIATION INDUSTRY WILL BE TRANSFORMED. WE ENVISION AN AVIATION INDUSTRY WHICH WILL BE ABLE TO COMPETE FAVOURABLY AT REGIONAL AND CONTINENTAL LEVELS. ZAMBIA IS POISED TO BECOME REGIONAL PASSENGER AND CARGO HUB. DURING CONSTRUCTION, ABOUT 3,000 DIRECT JOBS WILL BE CREATED. AS SUCH, I AM DIRECTING THE MINISTRY OF HOUSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT TO ENSURE THAT SUB-CONTRACTS AND SUPPLIES TO THE PROJECT ARE UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL CONTRACTORS IN ORDER TO BUILD CAPACITY AND EMPOWER ZAMBIANS. IN THE SAME VEIN, CONTRACTORS SHOULD EMPLOY COPPERBELT RESIDENTS ESPECIALLY OUR YOUTHS SO THAT WE FULFIL THE PF CAMPAIGN PROMISES TO EMPOWER YOUNG PEOPLE. I AM PROUD OF THE MANY PROJECTS THAT HAVE TAKEN PLACE ACROSS THE COUNTRY UNDER THE PF GOVERNMENT. THIS GIVES ME GREAT JOY TO GRACE THIS GROUND BREAKING CEREMONY. IN OUR 2011 AND 2016 CAMPAIGN MANIFESTOS, WE PROMISED JOBS THROUGH A SUSTAINED REVIVAL OF THE COPPERBELT. HERE WE ARE DOING JUST THAT. WE ARE SERIOUS ABOUT DEVELOPMENT AND THAT IS WHAT WE ARE FOCUSSED ON. ZAMBIA IS ON THE MOVE AND THEREFORE WE SHALL WASTE NO TIME ON MEANINGLESS POLITICKING FROM SOME QUARTERS. LATER THIS AFTERNOON WE MOVE TO CHINGOLA FOR ANOTHER MILESTONE GROUND-BREAKING CEREMONY FOR THE RECONSTRUCTION OF ABOUT 400 KILOMETRES OF TOWNSHIP ROADS. DISTINGUISHED LADIES AND GENTLEMEN: AS I CONCLUDE, LET ME TAKE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO RECOGNISE ALL OUR PARTNERS AND IN A SPECIAL WAY, PAY GLOWING TRIBUTE TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA — OUR ALL-WEATHER FRIENDS– FOR THE CONCESSIONAL LOAN THEY HAVE PROVIDED TO FINANCE THIS IMPORTANT PROJECT. I THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS YOU ALL.

