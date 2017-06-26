President Lungu greets Muslims, calls for inter-religious dialogue LUSAKA, (Monday, 26th June, 2017)—— On the occasion of the holy festival of Eid, the culmination of the Holy Month of Ramadan, His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, has congratulated the Muslim community in Zambia and urged them to do more to promote national unity and inter-religious dialogue between and among different faiths. “As the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr ends in the evening of today, Monday, 26th June 2017, I extend our warmest wishes to the Muslim community in Zambia and around the world. This important time when Muslims mark the end of Ramadan must be a time to reflect spiritually, build communally, and aid those less privileged in our society. While Eid marks the end of Ramadan, it marks a new beginning for everyone. This is also a reason to celebrate and express gratitude on this holiday,” says President Lungu. “For millions of Muslims, the morning of Eid is marked with the call to prayer echoing through cities and towns across the globe. For Muslims in Zambia, this is an important event as it cements our nation’s endeavour to promote inter-religious dialogue and co-existence,” says the President. The President notes that Zambia, as a Christian Nation, remains a unique country where different religions have learnt to live at peace with one another while contributing to the common good of our communities adding that service to humanity at any level is always great dedication to God and the country. “Indeed, our Nation’s motto of One Zambia, One Nation also reminds all Zambians across any divide of the importance of respecting those of all faiths and beliefs. Our nation’s great diversity and inclusiveness, adding to the richness of Zambia must be emulated on all fronts including defending our cherished democracy.” “Zambians of all faiths and beliefs must stand together to protect our peace, rule of law, democracy and strengthen our country. In this regard, religion must add to those national aspirations that pull us together rather than those that seek to divide us. We in the Patriotic Front Party know the impeccable position of religion in the national scheme of things. Spiritual leaders help us heal the nation when it is ill. I can therefore urge our faith leaders to do more to promote national unity” says the President. “Let me once again, on behalf of my Government and the nation at large, wish all Muslim faithful a happy Eid Mubarak!” ______________________________________________________________________________ Issued by: AMOS CHANDA SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT (PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS) STATE HOUSE

