The Esther Lungu Foundation Trust- led by Bernadette Deka and accompanied by Foundation Coordinator Mildred Chuumbwe donated a wheelchair and other supporting necessities on behalf of the First Lady to a 13 year old crippled and intellectually disabled girl child named Francina Phiri in Chawama Francina would like to be a nurse when she finishes school. The Foundation has pledged to assist in making her dream a reality by putting her into school now. The First Lady asked to assess the needs around this baby girl, so that she could do more-by the grace of God.

