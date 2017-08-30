  ||    30 August 2017 @ 17:53

First Lady Esther Lungu watches a physically challenged girl from UTH school, who uses her toes to write. This was at Lotus Primary School in Lusaka where she launched the Early Childhood Education Materials on Wednesday, August 30,2017 Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

