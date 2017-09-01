President Edgar Lungu has praised unions in the extractive sector for putting up a spirited fight in safeguarding the interest of miners on the Copperbelt. President Lungu says the past few weeks have not been easy for miners following the impasse between Mopani Copper Mine and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation. The Head of State says during this period, unions representing miners stood firm and spoke for the general workforce. And President Lungu has reassured miners that the standoff between Mopani Mine and CEC is a thing of the past. He says it is surprising that some people wanted to politicize the standoff between Mopani and CEC. He has described as unfortunate that some political leaders wanted to portray an impression that he did not care for miners. President Lungu has advised miners not to listen to people peddling lies and trying to discredit his Government over the Mopani – CEC saga. The President was speaking in Kitwe at the Civic center when he addressed unions in the mining sector and members of the local business community. And the President said there are many foreign investors who are willing to take over the management of the mines if the current investors elect to abandon the mines and leave Zambia. He said the Copperbelt is the Heartbeat of Zambia, adding that Government cannot afford to give a blind eye to what is happening in the mining sector. And President Lungu has announced that Government will institute reforms to monitor and evaluate the performance of the mining sector. President Lungu says Government is aware that some mining firms are cheating and exporting other minerals such as cobalt besides copper. The President says it is high time citizens start fully benefiting from the country’s vast mineral wealth. And the Head of State says Government will not entertain investors that exploit citizens and arm-twist the state. President Lungu said this in Mufulira today when he addressed Miners and unionists at the civic centre. He said he is not an advocate of Nationalisation but will not hesitate to eject investors that fail to meet the country’s expectations. Meanwhile, President Lungu said claims by Mopani Copper Mine – MCM that it has been making losses for the last 17 years despite investing billions of dollars into its operations will not be entertained. And President Lungu said he is aware that a clique of some rich white South Africans is sponsoring the opposition in the country. And President Lungu has announced that Government will institute reforms to monitor and evaluate the performance of the mining sector. He says Government is aware that some mining firms are cheating and exporting other minerals such as cobalt besides copper. The President says it is high time citizens start fully benefiting from the country’s vast mineral wealth. And the Head of State says claims by Mopani Copper Mine – MCM that it has been making losses for the last 17 years despite investing billions of dollars into its operations will not be entertained. He said this in Mufulira today when he addressed Miners and unionists at the civic centre. ZNBC

