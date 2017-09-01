  ||    1 September 2017 @ 08:09

Photo focus: President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on August 31,2017 held a meeting with mine union and workers in Mufulira and Kitwe.The head of State also toured Kapalala Market after a fire swept through the facility destroying 3,000 stalls in Ndola’s Masala Township -Pictures By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse

