Photo focus: President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on August 31,2017 held a meeting with mine union and workers in Mufulira and Kitwe.The head of State also toured Kapalala Market after a fire swept through the facility destroying 3,000 stalls in Ndola’s Masala Township -Pictures By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse

