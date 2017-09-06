CHIPOLOPOLO VICTORY ELATES PRESIDENT LUNGU LUSAKA, (Wednesday, 6th September, 2017 )–His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has congratulated the Zambia National Soccer Team for their 1 – 0 win against Algeria in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup return leg qualifier in Constantine, Algeria on Tuesday night. The President has said the good and impressive start by Chipolopolo in the 2018 World Cup Qualifier tournament signifies the glorious performances ahead. “I happy for the victory that the Chipolopolo boys posted in last night’s 2018 FIFA World Cup return leg qualifier against Algeria. The team has shown resilience and commitment to deliver good results for Mother Zambia. It is therefore imperative that as Zambians we rally behind the Chipolopolo to build their zeal and momentum for more victory.” The President hailed the incorporation of some players from the Under-20 team into the senior team as a well thought out move and emphasised the need to address shortcomings which were encountered during the first two matches so far played. “As Patron, I wish to urge the Football Association of Zambia leadership to continue supporting the Chipolopolo Technical bench for the team to achieve desired results. I convey my profound congratulations to the Chipolopolo and the entire bench. May the Almighty God continue to guide you and grant you blessings in this journey,” the President said. “This performance by our soccer team represents the model Zambian citizen doing duty for mother Zambia abroad. These are the envoys Zambia desires that in both their private and public capacities, their focus is to project positively the cause of their country. The boys’ determination to win is an act in the direction. In all areas of our lives, one great lesson we learn from the football team is that national interest must always supersede our narrow personal interest as it were,” the President says. _____________________________________________________________________________ Issued by: AMOS CHANDA SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT (PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS) STATE HOUSE

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

