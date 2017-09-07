  ||    7 September 2017 @ 15:23

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) with Commonwealth Special Envoy to Zambia Professor Ibrahim Gambari when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House in Lusaka on Thursday, September 7,2017. PI​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​CTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017

