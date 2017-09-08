SPEECH BY HIS EXCELLENCY MR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, AT THE GROUND BREAKING CEREMONY FOR THE LUSAKA- NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY FRIDAY, 8th SEPTEMBER, 2017 • HON. RONALD CHITOTELA, MINISTER OF HOUSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT; • CABINET MINISTERS PRESENT; • YOUR ROYAL HIGHNESSES PRESENT; • HON. SYDNEY MUSHANGA,PROVINCIAL MINISTER FOR CENTRAL PROVINCE; • HON. JAPHEN MWAKALOMBE, PROVINCIAL MINISTER FOR LUSAKA PROVINCE; • HON. BOWMAN LUSAMBO, PROVINCIAL MINISTER COPPERBELT PROVINCE; • YOUR EXECELLENCY MR YANG YOUMING, CHINESE AMBASSADOR TO ZAMBIA; • MEMBERS OF THE PRESS; • DISTINGUISHED GUESTS; • LADIES AND GENTLEMEN: TODAY IS AN IMPORTANT DAY MARKING THE COMMENCEMENT OF THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE 321 KILOMETRES OF THE LUSAKA-NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY. THE PROJECT WILL INCLUDE BY-PASS ROADS IN KABWE AND KAPIRI MPOSHI AND 45-KILOMETRE LUANSHYA-FISENGE-MASANGANO ROAD. THIS IS LONG OVERDUE AND I AM THEREFORE PLEASED THAT THE PATRIOTIC FRONT GOVERNMENT HAS TAKEN THIS HUGE STEP TO BUILD A DUAL CARRIAGEWAY BETWEEN THE TWO MOST REGIONS OF OUR COUNTRY. WE ARE WORKING EXTREMELY HARD TO ENSURE THAT THE PROMISES WE MADE TO THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA ARE FULFILLED WITHIN THE SHORTEST TIME POSSIBLE. JUST THIS YEAR, I HAVE BEEN TO MANY PARTS OF THE COUNTRY WHERE I HAVE LAUNCHED SEVERAL ROAD PROJECTS AIMED AT IMPROVING THE WELFARE OF OUR PEOPLE. LADIES AND GENTLEMEN: I AM THEREFORE DELIGHTED THAT TODAY WE ARE YET AGAIN LAUNCHING THE CONSTRUCTION OF ONE OF THE BIGGEST ROAD PROJECTS IN ZAMBIA’S HISTORY WITH VAST ECONOMIC BENEFITS TO THE COUNTRY. THE LUSAKA-NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGEWAY WILL IMPROVE THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC THEREBY, DRASTICALLY REDUCING ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS. INCREASED TRAFFIC ON OUR ROADS DUE TO THE BOOMING ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES IN VARIOUS SECTORS, ESPECIALLY IN THE MINING SECTOR, REQUIRES AN APPROPRIATE RESPONSE SUCH AS THIS ONE. WHEN WE INVEST LIKE THIS, WE ARE NOT JUST SEEKING TO CREATE WEALTH BUT WE ARE INVESTING IN A LIFE-SAVING VENTURE; WE ARE IMPROVING LIVELIHOODS; WE ARE INVESTING IN PEOPLE. ROAD SAFETY IS A HUGE COMPONENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH. IT SAVES US MONEY. IT SAVES LIVES. THIS ROAD, THE GREAT NORTH, IS THE MAIN ARTERY AT THE HEART OF THE COUNTRY. WE NEED IT IN GOOD SHAPE ALWAYS, SO THAT WE CAN CUT ON THE UNACCEPTABLE HIGH NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS WE CURRENTLY WITNESS. THIS IS AN IMPORTANT ROUTE CONNECTING SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL PARTS OF ZAMBIA TO MINING TOWNS ON THE COPPERBELT AND NORTHERN PARTS OF THE COUNTRY. THE ROUTE IS ALSO CARDINAL TO TRANSITING VEHICLES TO AND FROM DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO AND OTHER COUNTRIES IN THE SADC AND COMESA REGIONS. I AM DELIGHTED TO ANNOUNCE THAT FINALLY GOVERNMENT HAS AWARDED THE CONTRACT TO CHINA JIANGXI CORPORATION FOR INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC AND TECHNICAL COOPERATION (CJIC) TO CONSTRUCT THE LUSAKA-NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGE WAY AT A COST OF US$ 1.2 BILLION. THE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 48 MONTHS. THIS ROAD WILL HAVE VARIOUS ECONOMIC BENEFITS FOR RESIDENTS AND BUSINESS ENTITIES IN COMMUNITIES WHERE THIS PROJECT IS BEING IMPLEMENTED. I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO THE SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF THIS PROJECT WITHIN STIPULATED TIME. LADIES AND GENTLEMEN: I AM GLAD TO NOTE THAT DURING CONSTRUCTION PERIOD, THIS PROJECT WILL CREATE OVER 3000 JOBS TO OUR PEOPLE. I AM THEREFORE HOPEFUL THAT THE CONTRACTOR WILL GIVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO RESIDENTS WITHIN THE AREA WHERE THE ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECT IS BEING UNDERTAKEN. I WISH TO APPEAL TO ROAD USERS TO BEAR WITH THE CONTRACTOR FOR THE INCONVENIENCE THAT WILL BE CAUSED FOR THE DURATION OF THE PROJECT. I FURTHER APPEAL TO COMMUNITIES ALONG THIS ROAD TO COOPERATE WITH THE CONTRACTOR AND SUPERVISING AGENCIES, FOR THE PROJECT TO BE COMPLETED IN THE SCHEDULED TIME. AS I CONCLUDE I WISH TO REMIND THE ROAD DEVELOPMENT AGENCY TO ENSURE THAT LOCAL ZAMBIAN FIRMS COMPRISING SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE CONTRACTORS ARE ENGAGED ON THIS PROJECT AS SUB-CONTRACTORS IN LINE WITH THE 20 PER CENT SUB-CONTRACTING POLICY. IT IS NOW MY SINGULAR HONOUR AND PRIVILEGE TO LAUNCH THE COMMENCEMENT OF THIS PROJECT. THANK YOU, GOD BLESS YOU ALL!

