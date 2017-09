A spouse who exercises love does not lose patience with his partner says First Lady Esther Lungu. Here, First Lady Esther Lungu talks to Works and Supply minister Mathew Nkhuwa’s son Mateyo at Twangale Park where he married Chibuye at a colourful wedding in Lusaka on Saturday, September 9,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

