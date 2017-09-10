A spouse who exercises love does not lose patience with his partner says First Lady Esther Lungu. Here, First Lady Esther Lungu talks to Works and Supply minister Mathew Nkhuwa’s son Mateyo who married Chibuye at a colorful wedding at Twangale Park in Lusaka on Saturday, September 9,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

