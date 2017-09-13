  ||    13 September 2017 @ 10:31

President Edgar Lungu with Bishop Fortune Mwila (r) and Rev. Pukuta Mwanza (l) shortly after the Evangelical fellowship of Zambia pay a courtesy call on His Excellency President Edgar Lungu at State House yesterday 12-09-2017. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Read the full Article » STATE HOUSE «
Home » News » Government »
State House Official news and statements from the President's press office.