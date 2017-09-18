President Edgar Lungu is in New York, for the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly currently taking place at the UN Headquarters. The UN General Debate will open on Tuesday, 19 September 2017 under the theme ‘Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet . Here, President Lungu greets First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Mission in New York Wallen Simwaka on arrival at Palace Hotel on Sunday, September 18,2017 -Picture by Godfrey Machayi/ ZANIS

