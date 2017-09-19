President Lungu addresses General Assembly on ending child marriages New York, September 19, ZANIS—President Edgar Lungu says ending child marriage in Africa by 2030, requires concerted efforts from all leaders. The President said the scourge of early child marriages in Africa is an impediment to development and prosperity of the continent, hence leaders should renew their commitment to end child marriages. The Head of State noted that in order to curb the scourge, it is vital to ensure that girls have access to quality education, legislative reforms and a change of societal harmful norms and practices. He said integrating activities and programmes on girl child in the National Development framework as well as allocating adequate budgetary provisions for the fight against child marriage, are some of the measures that will accelerate progress towards ending child marriages in Africa. President Lungu said this when he hosted President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, his Malawian counterpart Peter Mutharika, and Canadian Deputy Minister of International Development Diane Jacovella, during the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. “It is good to see that most Africa Union member states have institutionalized the fight against through the development and implementation of the national strategies. This shows that we are getting somewhere, the President said. He added that marrying off girls at a tender age denies them the right to education, and exposes them to serious health risks such as maternal mortality, and sexual and domestic violence. And President Lungu said the Zambian government will continue engaging the traditional leadership in the country, in rising awareness through campaigns against ending child marriages. “The current prevalence rate stands at 31 percent depicting a 10.8 percent drop from the 42 percent at inception of the campaign. We shall continue to undertake various interventions including partnering with our traditional leader to fight the scourge” President Lungu said. Meanwhile, President Lungu has observed that progress to fight child marriages in Africa needs to be accelerated, if the number of girls affected by the scourge is to be reduced. And UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abidi commended President Lungu for the efforts made towards ending child marriages, as the African Union Champion. “Africa is making tremendous progress to end child marriages which could not be possible without good leadership”, Mr Abidi said. And President Museveni said there is need to step up sensitization programmes on the importance of educating girls and empowering women, if Africa has to end the scourge. And Professor Mutharika said leaders on the African continent must commit themselves to investing in the welfare of young people, so that development is sustained. ZANIS

