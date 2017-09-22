First Lady Esther Lungu talks to Colorado Children’s hospital Emergency Department managing Director Kevin Carney and University of Colorado Anschutz Medical campus, centre for Global Global Health, Colorado school of Public Health Director Stephen Berman (R) during a tour of Colorado Children’s Hospital in Denver, USA on Friday, September 22,2017. The First Lady of the Republic of Zambia is in Colorado for the 2017 First Ladies Luncheon organized by Project C.U.R.E to raise funds for shipment of medical equipment to Zambia -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

