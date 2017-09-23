First Lady Esther Lungu greets Capitol Building tour guide Lance Wheeland on arrival at Colorado State Capitol building where she held a meeting with Colorado State Representatives on Saturday, September 23,2017 in USA. The First Lady of the Republic of Zambia is in Denver, Colorado for the 2017 First Ladies Luncheon organized by Project C.U.R.E to raise funds for shipment of medical equipment to Zambia -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

