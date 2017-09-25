The CITIHOPE Relief and Development in association with Project C.U.R.E. in Partnership with Explore Inc. and in Recognition of the Valiant efforts of Madam First Lady Esther Lungu to increase access to quality healthcare across the Republic of Zambia has committed US $ 1 Million Dollars in donated medicines to the people of Zambia in 2018 through the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust. Handing over the certificate of donation to the First Lady of Zambia at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, September 24,2017, EXPLORE Inc. President Cherri Briggs said, ” We hope these medicines will improve the lives of Zambian Citizens and build a healthy and prosperous future for generations to come. Here, Explore Inc president Cherri Briggs (second from left) hands over the certificate of donation to First Lady Esther Lungu in USA as acting deputy head of Mission at Zambia’s Embassy in Washington DC James Chisenga (L) and Esther Lungu foundation Trustee Bernadette Deka (R) looks on -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

