First Lady Esther Lungu (Fourth from left) with First Lady of Colorado Robin Hickenlooper (third from left) and First Lady of Denver Mary Louise Lee (Third from right), wife of Project C.U.R.E founder Dr Anna Marie Jackson (Fourth from right) , PMRC Executive Director Bernadette Deka ( second from left) and Denver TV Anchor Anne Trujillo (second from right) and former first Lady of Colorado Frances Owens (R) during the 2017 First Ladies Luncheon organized by Project C.U.R.E to raise funds for shipment of medical equipment to Zambia. This was at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Denver, Colorado in USA on Monday, September 25,2017 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

