  ||    26 September 2017 @ 05:07

First Lady Esther Lungu when she paid a courtesy call on the Mayor of Denver Michael B. Hancock at his offices . This was after she attended the 2017 First Ladies Luncheon organized by Project C.U.R.E to raise funds for shipment of medical equipment to Zambia at Hyatt Hotel in Colorado, USA on Monday, September 25,2017 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

Read the full Article » STATE HOUSE «
Home » News » Government »
State House Official news and statements from the President's press office.