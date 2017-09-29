PRESIDENT LUNGU MAKES APPOINTMENTS AT STATE HOUSE, CABINET OFFICE, LUSAKA, (Thursday, 28th September, 2017)——-His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia has made various appointments at State House, Cabinet Office and in the Foreign Service as follows: (1) Dr Simon Miti, Principal Private Secretary -State House; (2) Mr Patrick Kangwa, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet-Administration, Cabinet Office; (3) Mr Mabvuto Sakala, Permanent Secretary- Ministry of Higher Education; (4) Mr Owen Mgemezulu, Permanent Secretary –Administration, Cabinet Office, (transfer); (5) Ms Yande Mwape, National Coordinator, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit; (6) Ms Alfreda Kansembe Mwamba, Ambassador, Republic of Brazil; and (7) Mr Anthony Mukwita, Ambassador, Federal Republic of Germany. The President has appointed Dr Simon Miti, as Principal Private Secretary at State House, a position which has since been elevated to Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet. Dr Miti has been serving as Permanent Secretary in charge of Administration at Cabinet Office and takes over from Mr Francis Chalabesa who has retired after expiry of his contract. The President has also appointed Mr Patrick Kangwa as Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet in charge of Administration at Cabinet Office. Until his appointment, Mr Kangwa was National Coordinator at the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit under the Office of the Vice-President. He takes over from Mr Peter Kasanda who has retired following the expiry of his contract. At the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, the President has promoted Head of Research and Planning Ms Yande Mwape as National Coordinator. And the President has promoted Director for Performance Systems at the Management Development Division under Cabinet Office, Mr Mabvuto Sakala as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Higher Education. Mr Sakala takes over from Mr Owen Mgemezulu who has since been transferred to Cabinet Office as Permanent Secretary in charge of Administration. Meanwhile, the President has appointed Ms Alfreda Kansembe Mwamba as Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil. The President has also appointed Mr Anthony Mukwita as Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany. Mr Mukwita has been serving as Counsellor at the Zambian Mission in Sweden. The appointees will be sworn-in by His Excellency the President in due course. Issued by: AMOS CHANDA SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT (PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS) STATE HOUSE
2017-09-29
