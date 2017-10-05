Chiefs entitled to allowances- President Lungu President Edgar Lungu has directed Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale to follow-up with the Ministry of Finance on why some Chiefs have not been paid their allowances. President Lungu says chiefs deserve to be paid because they are entitled to the allowances. H.E President Edgar LUNGU Meanwhile, President Lungu has questioned why the Kafue Lower Hydro Power station has taken over 13 years to be implemented when it is a viable project. The Head of State said had to intervene because a Chinese firm wanted to drag another company to court over the project. President Lungu said this during the official diversion of the Kafue River to pave the way for the construction of the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Station in Chikankata. President LUNGU also officially opened the Syno Hydro power station Training Institute in Chikankata. At the same function ,Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming praised government efforts to develop the country. ZNBC
State House Press Office - 2017-10-05 08:12:23
Read the full Article » STATE HOUSE «
State House Official news and statements from the President's press office.
