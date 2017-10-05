REMARKS BY HIS EXCELLENCY MR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA AT THE SWEARING-IN CEREMONY OF SENIOR CIVIL SERVANTS AT STATE HOUSE ON THURSDAY, 5TH OCTOBER, 2017 1.0 DR SIMON MITI AND MR PATRICK KANGWA: YOU TWO HAVE BEEN SWORN-IN TO SERVE ME AND THE GOVERNMENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA AT A VERY SENIOR LEVEL OF DEPUTY SECRETARY TO THE CABINET. I THEREFORE EXPECT YOU TO LEAD BY EXAMPLE BY INJECTING MORE ENERGY INTO THE CIVIL SERVICE BOTH HERE AT STATE HOUSE FOR YOU DR. MITI AND CABINET OFFICE FOR YOU MR. KANGWA. THERE IS NO BETTER WAY OF MOTIVATING STAFF THAN TO PROMOTE SOME FROM WITHIN THE RANK AND FILE OF THE CIVIL SERVICE WHICH IS WHAT I HAVE DONE, SO DON’T LET ME DOWN AND THOSE WHO LOOK UP TO YOU AS MODEL CIVIL SERVANTS. THE TWO OF YOU WORKING CLOSELY WITH DEPUTY SECRETARY-FINANCIAL AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (FED) AND SECRETARY TO THE CABINET MUST DO MORE TO MAKE THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT MORE ORGANISED AND MORE EFFICIENT. 2.0 MR. MABVUTO SAKALA; MS YANDE MWAPE: AS PERMANENT SECRETARIES, YOU ARE SENIOR CIVIL SERVANTS TASKED WITH THE ONEROUS ROLE OF PROVIDING POLICY DIRECTION, CONTROLLING FUNCTIONS TO YOUR RESPECTIVE MINISTRIES. SO, WHAT I HAVE SAID ABOUT YOUR SENIORS HERE APPLIES TO YOU. YOU MUST THEREFORE WORK HARD TO SUCCEED IN YOUR CURRENT ROLES AND LOOK FORWARD TO PROMOTION AS WELL. THAT IS HOW WE CAN CREATE THE MUCH NEEDED INSTITUTIONAL MEMORY NECESSARY FOR A WELL COORDINATED AND EFFICIENT CIVIL SERVICE. 3.0 YOUR EXCELLENCIES: DR NGOSA SIMBYAKULA, MS KANSEMBE-MWAMBA, MR ANTHONY MUKWITA AND GENERAL LUBAYA: YOUR POSTINGS TO VARIOUS MISSIONS IS A MANIFESTATION OF MY TRUST AND CONFIDENCE I HAVE IN YOU AND THROUGH ME, THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE AT LARGE. YOU ARE GOING OUT THERE TO REPRESENT THE BEST OF ZAMBIA, AT LEAST THAT IS WHAT THE RECEIVING STATES PERCEIVE THOSE WE ENTRUST WITH SUCH ROLE AT THE VERY SENIOR DIPLOMATIC LEVEL OF AMBASSADOR. YOU ARE ALL WELL EXPOSED PEOPLE, WELL AWARE OF THE POLITICAL DYNAMICS OF OUR COUNTRY. I THEREFORE EXPECT YOU TO UNDERSTAND HOW BEST TO ADVANCE ZAMBIA’S INTERESTS- THE VERY COMPLEX GEO-POLITICAL GLOBAL ENVIRONMENT. 4.0 CONCLUSION LET ME CONCLUDE BY STRESSING TO ALL OF YOU AND THROUGH YOU TO THE ENTIRE PF ADMINISTRATION: -CULTURE OF BULLYING TACTICS HAS EMERGED WHERE PEOPLE WHO OPPOSE US HAVE MADE IT A HABIT TO TRY AND ATTRACT US DISTRACT US FROM OUR MANIFESTO PROMISES BY SENSELESSLY THROWING UNJUSTIFIED ALLEGATIONS AGAINST MINISTERS, SENIOR CIVIL SERVANTS AND EVEN AGAINST THE PRESIDENT IN THE HOPE THAT THEY CAN PARALYSE US INTO INACTION. -THEY WANT US TO FAIL TO MAKE DECISIONS SO THAT COME 2021 THEY TELL OUR PEOPLE THAT WE HAVE FAILED. I AM NOT READY FOR THAT. DO YOU WORK DILIGENTLY; FOLLOW ALL LAID DOWN PROCEDURES AND DUE PROCESSES SO THAT YOU DO NOT GIVE THESE NOISE MAKERS A CHANCE TO DISTRACT YOU. I WANT TO ASSURE YOU OF MY FULL SUPPORT IN THAT REGARD. SO WHENEVER FALSEHOODS ARE PEDDLED TO THE PUBLIC BOTH HOME AND ABROAD OF THE TRUE POSITION SO THAT WE ARE NOT UNDULY DISADVANTAGED BY THOSE WHO HAVE WAGED A MALICIOUS CAMPAIGN TO DEFAME OTHERS AND UNDERMINE THE INTERGRITY OF THE STATE. GOOD LUCK AND GOD BLESS YOU ALL.

