Don’t allow detractors to derail you- President Lungu President Lungu says he does not want a paralysis in the system because what is being said outside by detractors. He has advised government officials not to be scared so long they are following regulations to deliver to the masses. Speaking during a swearing in ceremony at State House yesterday, President Lungu said those found wanting will be dealt with by the Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC-. He however, said he does not expect his officials to be intimidated by some outbursts of corruption. The Head of State said he cannot take unsubstantiated allegations because all the relevant institutions are available. And President Lungu expressed disappointment with the ACC who had requested to investigate one of his Ministers yet they are delaying to update him. President Lungu said he will not direct ACC to arrest anyone for corruption but should make their own decisions. He added that some senior government officials have also been telling him to fire some people on suspicion of corruption in light of the 42-million-dollar fire tenders but that he will not do so because corruption can only be fought with evidence. President LUNGU swore in former Deputy Army Commander Major General Topley Lubaya as Zambia’s Ambassador to Egypt, former Minister of Justice Ngosa Simbyakula as Ambassador to the United States of America, Anthony Mukwita as Ambassador to Germany and Elfred H Kansembe as Ambassador to Brazil. Others are Dr. Simon Miti as Principal Private Secretary to the President, Former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit National Coordinator Patrick Kangwa as Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Administration, Mabvuto Sakala Permanent Secretary Higher Education and Yande Mwape as DMMU National Coordinator. The Head of State encouraged the newly sworn in officers to deliver to his expectations and the masses because he has a lot of confidence in them. And Mr. Mukwita has promised to enhance economic diplomacy which is Zambia’s new strategy to bring in investments and skills. ZNBC

