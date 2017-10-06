First Lady Esther Lungu being welcomed Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga and Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda on arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwewe International Airport in Ndola for ZAFFICO Copperbelt Inauguration Inter Company Relay 2017 Programme on Friday, October 2017-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

