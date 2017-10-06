First Lady Esther Lungu receives dummy cheques from ZANACO Bank Chief Commercial officer Lishala Situmbeko and Airtel Managing Director Peter Corriea as Lusaka Golf Club president Roy Penney (in a white shirt) looks on at State House where Airtel and Zanaco Bank donated Cheques to Esther Lungu Foundation Trust on Friday, October 6,2017 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

