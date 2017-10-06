  ||    6 October 2017 @ 19:30

FROM RIGHT TO LEFT: President Edgar Chagwa Lungu talks to National Governing Council of African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Chairperson Reuben Lifuka and his Vice Brig. Gen. Dr. Timothy Kazembe and Minister of Justice Given Lubinda during a consultative meeting at State House in Lusaka on Friday,October 6,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017

Read the full Article » STATE HOUSE «
Home » News » Government »
State House Official news and statements from the President's press office.