FROM RIGHT TO LEFT: President Edgar Chagwa Lungu talks to National Governing Council of African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Chairperson Reuben Lifuka and his Vice Brig. Gen. Dr. Timothy Kazembe and Minister of Justice Given Lubinda during a consultative meeting at State House in Lusaka on Friday,October 6,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

