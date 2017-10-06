PRESIDENTIAL EMPOWERMENT CHEERS LUANSHYA MARKETERS ….PEIF Patron Mr Chanda Kabwe assures them about the construction of Fisenge – Masangano road. LUANSHYA, 6th OCTOBER, 2017 Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF) Patron Mr Chanda Kabwe was accorded a thunderous welcome this afternoon when he arrived in Luanshya to check on the construction of an ablution block at Fisenge and Baluba Markets and how marketeers are utilizing the Presidential Empowerment Fund. The marketeers were elated at the gesture by President Edgar Lungu to empower them through the PEIF, they thanked the President for helping them to access funds that have helped to boast their business. “We are so grateful to the President for this initiative, many of us were struggling to access funds because financial lending institutions like banks demand collaterals in order to issue a loan, but thank God for giving us batata ba Lungu today we have increased our capital through PEIF.” Said one marketeer. They declared their support for President Lungu and his worship the Mayor of Luanshya Mr Nathan Chanda. “Mubebe batata besu ba Lungu, Kuno ku Luanshya twalibatemwa pamo naba Mayor ba Chanda, those others [In apparent reference to Kambwili] are just wasting their time, ifwe ni Lungu fwe.” Declared jubilant marketeers. Meanwhile, they complained about slow business partly due to the poor state of Fisenge – Masangano road. In response, the PEIF Patron who is also Central Province Permanent Secretary Mr Chanda Kabwe said that, “the said road is part of the Ndola – Lusaka dual carriage [by pass] which will be constructed as soon as the contractor moves on site.” He said that the President will not be distracted by those who are talking the loudest, his concentration is to develop Zambia and leave it as a better place than he found it. Part of this development is the construction of Fisenge – Masangano road which will not only help the people of Luanshya but all the using it. The PEIF Patron was accompanied by his worship the mayor of Luanshya Mr Nathan Chanda and Luano District Commissioner Mr Christopher Chibuye.

