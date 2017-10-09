  ||    9 October 2017 @ 13:23

First Lady Esther Lungu today braved the rains and donated medical equipment and food supplies to Ndola Teaching Hospital. Here, First Lady Esther Lungu with Ndola Teaching Hospital Senior medical Superintendent Dr Alex Makupe (C) and Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo (R) during the donation at Ndola Teaching Hospital on Copperbelt on Monday, October 9,2017-Pictures BY THOMAS NSAMA

