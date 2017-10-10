President Edgar Lungu has conveyed a message of condolence to the family and the Chishinga people on the death of Chief Munkanta of Kawambwa District. President Lungu has wished the family God’s strength as they mourn their chief who he has described as humble and good leader. ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this in speech read on his behalf by Minister of Youth Sports and Child Development Moses Mawere during the funeral service of the Chief Munkanta. President Lungu says the death of Chief Munkanta is not only a loss to the people of Chishinga but the nation as well. And Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Lawrence Sichalwe has called on the Munkanta Royal Establishment to choose a new chief in peace saying in the new constitution government has no hand in selecting a chief but the royal establishment. Earlier, Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa praised the late chief for the many development projects that Kawambwa has enjoyed. Chief Munkanta whose names are Lubunda Kaoma died on Saturday October 7, 2017 at the age of 79. He had been on the throne for 27 years. ZNBC
State House Press Office - 2017-10-10 18:33:22
