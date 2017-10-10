First Lady Esther Lungu is saddened that the bed capacity at Arthur Davison children’s hospital in Ndola has remained at 250 from its inception in 1966. Mrs. Lungu says this has deprived a number of children access to services that the children’s hospital renders to the public. The First Lady made the remarks when she received a briefing from Arthur Davison children’s hospital Senior Medical superintendent Jonathan Mwansa. This was on the occasion to mark the hospitals open day. Mrs. Lungu however expressed gratitude that an expansion programme to increase the bed capacity from its current 250 to 1000 is on the cards. She also noted that the open day at the hospital provides an opportunity for members of staff and the public to interact on various services that the health facility offers. ZNBC

