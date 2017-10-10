PRESIDENT LUNGU TO SERVE WITH DISTINCTION President Edgar Lungu says he wants to be remembered as a President who served his people with a distinction. The President says is already working at addressing the challenges that the people are facing. President Lungu said this when he addressed health workers at Lumezi Mission Hospital in Eastern Province. During the same meeting the Head of State promised to complete the Nursing School that was started by the hospital authorities. President Lungu said government will not hesitate to help institutions that are already doing something to end their problems. He also promised that government will put on pay roll some workers. The Head of State also promised medical equipment. President Lungu said he does not understand why Lumezi has been neglected over the years. Whist at the hospital, President Lungu also officially opened a surgical ward. And President Lungu says he is disappointed that some Ministers and Members of Parliament are NOT Working as expected. President Lungu says some Ministers and MPs have chosen to be in Lusaka at the expense of solving peoples’ problems. The Head of State says he will not hesitate to disown those who are not working. Speaking when he addressed traders at Lundazi market, the President said Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu would have known peoples’ problems if he was visiting. He has since directed Mr. Zulu to meet MPs in Eastern province and ensure that all development projects are implemented. Meanwhile, President Lungu says government will provide support to ensure defence wings are at the centre of agricultural production. President Lungu says the production of wheat at a commercial level by the Zambia National Service in Lumezi, Eastern Province is evidence that defence wings can do more to help secure national food security. He was speaking when he commissioned the first harvest of wheat at the ZNS in Lumezi. The President said he expects people to grow various crops, adding that this is key to the success of the diversification agenda. He said government is willing to subsidise production as opposed to consumption. President Lungu has since directed ZNS to replicate the wheat production project in other parts of the country. And Minister of Defence Davies Chama said the defence wings will work closely with government in securing food security. Meanwhile, ZNS Commandant Lieutenant General Nathan Mulenga said ZNS will continue to play a key role in the production of various crops. ZNBC

