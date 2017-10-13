SPEECH BY, HIS EXCELLENCY MR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, AT THE STATE BANQUET HOSTED IN HONOUR OF HIS EXCELLENCY MR JACOB G. ZUMA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA IN LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, ON THURSDAY, 12TH OCTOBER, 2017 • YOUR EXCELLENCY MR JACOB G. ZUMA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, AND MADAM ZUMA; • YOUR EXCELLENCY, DR KENNETH DAVID KAUNDA, FIRST PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA; • YOUR EXCELLENCY, MR RUPIAH BWEZANI BANDA, FOURTH PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA; • MR DAVIES MWILA; SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT; • HONOURABLE CABINET MINISTERS OF ZAMBIA AND SOUTH AFRICA; • YOUR EXCELLENCIES, AMBASSADORS AND HIGH COMMISSIONERS ACCREDITED TO ZAMBIA; • SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OF ZAMBIA AND SOUTH AFRICA; • DISTINGUISHED LADIES AND GENTLEMEN; ON BEHALF OF THE FIRST LADY, MADAM ESTHER LUNGU AND THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA, I AM PLEASED TO WELCOME YOUR EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT ZUMA AND YOUR DELEGATION TO LUSAKA, WHICH WAS HOME TO MANY OF YOU FOR MANY YEARS. PLEASE FEEL AT HOME, BECAUSE YOU ARE HOME! THE FRIENDSHIP AND SOLIDARITY THAT WE SHARE WITH OUR SISTERS AND BROTHERS IN SOUTH AFRICA ARE PREMISED ON THE LONGSTANDING RELATIONS THAT HAVE EXISTED BETWEEN OUR TWO COUNTRIES OVER THE YEARS. THESE RELATIONS HAVE BEEN FOUNDED ON OUR HISTORY, OUR COMMON CULTURE AND A FRUITFUL AND DYNAMIC COOPERATION. WE SHARE SIMILAR VALUES OF DEMOCRACY, PEACE, DIALOGUE AND UNITY. WE STILL REMAIN COMMITTED TO CREATING EVEN A MORE CONDUCIVE ENVIRONMENT FOR THE PROSPERITY AND WELL-BEING OF OUR PEOPLES, REFLECTED IN OUR COMMON RESOLVE TO FIGHT POVERTY, INEQUALITY AND PROMOTE PEACE, STABILITY AND UNITY. YOUR EXCELLENCY: ZAMBIA VALUES THE RELATIONS IT SHARES WITH SOUTH AFRICA WHICH HAVE BLOSSOMED OVER THE YEARS AS CAN BE ATTESTED BY THE HIGH LEVEL EXCHANGE OF VISITS BETWEEN OUR TWO COUNTRIES. HOWEVER, ONE CANNOT SPEAK ABOUT OUR BILATERAL RELATIONS WITHOUT REFERING TO OUR SHARED HISTORY, OUR SHARED CULTURE AND SHARED VISION OF OUR FOUNDING FATHERS, WHO STOOD SHOULDER TO SHOULDER TO LIBERATE THE SADC REGION IN PARTICULAR AND THE AFRICAN CONTINENT IN GENERAL FROM THE SHACKLES OF COLONIALISM AND APARTHEID. IT IS EXTREMELY SIGNIFICANT THAT YOUR EXCELLENCY’S VISIT HAS COINCIDED WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE HOUSE IN WHICH LATE COMRADE OLIVER REGINALD TAMBO LIVED, AS A HERITAGE SITE. THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA ARE PROUD TO JOIN OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS IN SOUTH AFRICA IN COMMEMORATING THE CENTENARY ANNIVERSARY OF THE LIFE OF COMRADE TAMBO, A GALLANT SON OF AFRICA. MR TAMBO SPENT OVER TWO DECADES OF HIS LIFE IN LUSAKA, WHICH WAS HOME TO THE AFRICA NATIONAL CONGRESS (ANC) HEADQUARTERS AND MANY OTHER REGIONAL LIBERATION MOVEMENTS. PRESIDENT KAUNDA, WHO HIMSELF A FREEDOM FIGHTER, WAS READY TO SACRIFICE FOR THIS NOBLE CAUSE OF LIBERATION. THIS WAS BECAUSE OF HIS FIRM BELIEF IN THE EMANCIPATION OF THE REGION AND THE ENTIRE AFRICAN CONTINENT. IT WAS HIS FIRM CONVICTION THAT UNLESS THE CONTINENT WAS LIBERATED, ZAMBIA’S OWN INDEPENDENCE WOULD BE MEANINGLESS. DR KAUNDA THEREFORE SELFLESSLY SET OFF ON A PATH TO RENDER HIS UNFLINCHING SUPPORT TO THE LIBERATION MOVEMENTS IN SOUTHERN AFRICA. TODAY, WE ARE ABLE TO SPEAK THE WAY WE ARE SPEAKING BECAUSE OF HIS GREAT SACRIFICE AND THAT OF OTHER SUNG AND UNSUNG HEROES AND HEROINES, THE SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF OUR GREAT CONTINENT. YOUR EXCELLENCY: TODAY, THE RELATIONS BETWEEN OUR TWO COUNTRIES HAVE EVOLVED AND ASSUMED A DIFFERENT DIMENSION AND DYNAMISM BASED ON THE INTEGRATION OF OUR REGION AND OUR CONTINENT. OUR VISION THEREFORE BASED ON A COMMON FUTURE THAT WILL BRING ABOUT PROSPERITY AND PROMOTE PEACE AND SECURITY FOR THE PEOPLE OF AFRICA, REQUIRES THAT AFRICA REMAINS STRONG AND UNITED BY SPEAKING WITH ONE VOICE ON GLOBAL ISSUES THAT AFFECT THE CONTINENT, IN ORDER TO ATTAIN OUR ASPIRATIONS. IT IS THEREFORE, IMPERATIVE THAT WE DEEPEN OUR BILATERAL COOPERATION AND PARTNERSHIP. I AM PLEASED, IN THAT REGARD, THAT OUR RESPECTIVE OFFICIALS HAVE HAD AN OPPORTUNITY TO DISCUSS A WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES RELATING TO OUR RICH COOPERATION. I AM CONFIDENT THAT THE AGREEMENTS WE HAVE CONCLUDED UNDER THE JOINT COMMISSION OF COOPERATION (JCC) FRAMEWORK WILL BE EFFECTIVELY IMPLEMENTED. YOUR EXCELLENCY: I WISH TO REASSURE YOU OF MY GOVERNMENT’S COMMITMENT TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN BILATERAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION BETWEEN ZAMBIA AND SOUTH AFRICA FOR THE MUTUAL BENEFIT OF OUR PEOPLES. IN THE BROTHERLY SPIRIT OF THE ZAMBIA-SOUTH AFRICA RELATIONS, I NOW HAVE THE SINGULAR HONOUR AND PRIVILEGE TO INVITE YOU ALL TO JOIN ME AS I PROPOSE A TOAST TO: • THE CONTINUED PERSONAL GOOD HEALTH OF YOUR EXCELLENCY, MR. JACOB ZUMA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, AND MADAM ZUMA; • THE CONTINUED FRIENDSHIP AND COOPERATION BETWEEN THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA AND THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA; AND • THE PEACE, HAPPINESS AND PROSPERITY FOR THE PEOPLE OF SOUTH AFRICA. I THANK YOU! SIYABONGA ENKOSI

