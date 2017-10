SPEECH BY HIS EXCELLENCY, MR EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA ON THE OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF OLIVER TAMBO’S HOUSE AS A NATIONAL MONUMENT, GREAT EAST ROAD, AVONDALE, ON FRIDAY, 13TH OCTOBER, 2017 • GUEST OF HONOUR, YOUR EXCELLENCY MR. JACOB ZUMA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA; • FIRST PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, DR KENNETH DAVID KAUNDA; • FOURTH PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, MR. RUPIAH BWEZANI BANDA; • YOUR HONOUR THE VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, MRS. INONGE MUTUKWA WINA; • CABINET MINISTERS PRESENT; • FORMER CABINET MINISTERS PRESENT; • SECRETARY TO THE CABINET; • PERMANENT SECRETARIES PRESENT; • YOUR EXCELLENCIES AND MEMBERS OF THE DIPLOMATIC CORPS; • DISTINGUISHED GUESTS; • MEMBERS OF THE PRESS; • LADIES AND GENTLEMEN: I WOULD LIKE TO TAKE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO WELCOME HIS EXCELLENCY DR. JACOB ZUMA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA AND HIS DELEGATION, TO THIS MOMENTOUS OCCASION. THE FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS (ANC), THE LATE OLIVER REGINALD TAMBO USED THIS HOUSE DURING THE DAYS OF THE LIBERATION STRUGGLE. WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY TO LAUNCH THE REHABILITATED HOUSE WHICH HAS BEEN TRANSFORMED INTO A NATIONAL MONUMENT. I AM DELIGHTED TO HAVE IN OUR MIDST DR. KENNETH DAVID KAUNDA, THE FIRST PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA AT THIS HISTORIC OCCASION. DR. KAUNDA ON BEHALF OF THE MANY ZAMBIANS, AS FIRST REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT, ALLOCATED THIS HOUSE TO MR. OLIVER TAMBO AND THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS AS A SAFE HOUSE AND A STRATEGIC CENTRE FOR SOUTH AFRICA’S LIBERATION STRUGGLE. I AM AWARE THAT OLIVER REGINALD TAMBO SPENT 22 YEARS IN ZAMBIA OUT OF HIS 33 YEARS IN EXILE. YOUR EXCELLENCIES, DISTINGUISHED GUESTS: ON THIS DAY, WE SHOULD ALSO REMEMBER THE SACRIFICES OF OUR FOUNDING FATHERS OF ZAMBIA AND SOUTH AFRICA IN FIGHTING COLONIAL AND APARTHEID REGIMES. WE PAY GLOWING TRIBUTE TO THEM FOR THEIR SELFLESS COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE LIBERATION STRUGGLE. THIS OCCASION SIGNALS A LONG JOURNEY OF TRACING OUR LEGACIES THAT SPEAK TO THE HISTORY OF THE BIRTH OF THE SOUTHERN AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT COMMUNITY (SADC) AND PAN AFRICANISM. WE HAVE FOR A LONG TIME BEEN READING HISTORY WRITTEN BY OTHERS AND HERITAGE RECOGNISED BY THE COLONIALISTS. TIME HAS COME FOR US TO CELEBRATE OUR OWN HERITAGE. THERE COULD NOT HAVE BEEN ANY BETTER TIME TO HOLD THIS FUNCTION THAN IN THE MONTH AND YEAR OF CELEBRATING THE 100 YEARS OF OLIVER TAMBO’S LIFE. COINCIDENTALLY, THIS OCCASION IS FALLING WITHIN THE SAME MONTH, OCTOBER, WHEN ZAMBIA WILL ALSO BE COMMEMORATING NOT ONLY OUR INDEPENDENCE, BUT ALSO, THE LIFE OF ONE OF OUR GALLANT LEADERS OF ZAMBIA, THE FOUNDING FATHER OF OUR RULING PARTY, THE PATRIOTIC FRONT, AND THE 5TH REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA, MICHAEL CHILUFYA SATA WHO DIED ON 28TH OCTOBER, 2014. MAY HIS SOUL CONTINUE TO REST IN PEACE. THE MONTH OF OCTOBER IS ALSO A HERITAGE MONTH IN SOUTH AFRICA. INDEED, IT IS A MEMORABLE MONTH FOR BOTH ZAMBIA AND SOUTH AFRICA. YOUR EXCELLENCIES, DISTINGUISHED GUESTS: AS WE CELEBRATE OLIVER TAMBO, WE CANNOT AFFORD TO IGNORE MENTIONING OTHER HEROIC NAMES OF COMRADES NELSON MANDELA, ALFRED NZO, CHRIS HANI, JOE SLOVO, STEVE BIKO, GOVANI MBEKI, THAMBO MBEKI, INCLUDING PRESIDENT JACOB ZUMA WHO WERE ONCE PART OF THIS STRUGGLE AND THE ZAMBIAN LANDSCAPE. I WISH TO REITERATE THAT ZAMBIA WAS THE FIRST COUNTRY NELSON MANDELA VISITED, SOON AFTER HIS RELEASE FROM PRISON IN FEBRUARY 1990. THE GOVERNMENT OF FIRST REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT DR KAUNDA HOSTED OLIVER TAMBO AT DIFFERENT LOCATIONS IN LUSAKA INCLUDING KALUNDU AREA AND INDEED AT STATE HOUSE. AT THIS POINT, MAY I REQUEST YOU ALL TO RISE TO OBSERVE A MINUTE OF SILENCE IN HONOUR OF THE GREAT SON OF AFRICA, OLIVER TAMBO AND HIS COMRADES WHO LOST THEIR LIVES DURING AND AFTER THE LIBERATION STRUGGLE. ….(MINUTE OF SILENCE)….. MAY THEIR SOULS CONTINUE TO REST IN PEACE. YOUR EXCELLENCIES, DISTINGUISHED GUESTS: MY GOVERNMENT ATTACHES GREAT IMPORTANCE TO OUR HERITAGE WHICH DEFINES WHO WE ARE AS A PEOPLE AND SPEAKS TO THE EXISTENCE OF HUMAN KIND AND TO SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT. HERITAGE SITES PLAY AN IMPORTANT ROLE IN EDUCATING THE GENERAL PUBLIC ABOUT THEIR PAST AND THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE NATION. IN THAT REGARD, IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT HERITAGE CONSERVATION AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT ARE USED AS A STRATEGY FOR TOURISM DIVERSIFICATION, EDUCATION PROMOTION, NATIONAL IDENTITY AND PRIDE ENHANCEMENT, NATIONAL UNITY AND PEACE FOSTERING AS WELL AS REGIONAL INTEGRATION. MY GOVERNMENT TAKES THE CONSERVATION OF OUR HERITAGE SERIOUSLY AND WE CHERISH THE SUPPORT WE HAVE ALWAYS RECEIVED FROM THE PRIVATE SECTOR IN VARIOUS SECTORS OF THE ECONOMY. TODAY, MY GOVERNMENT WOULD LIKE TO SPECIFICALLY THANK STANBIC BANK PLC FOR FUNDING THE REHABILITATION WORKS OF THE OLIVER TAMBO HOUSE AS A NATIONAL HERITAGE SITE. THIS OCCASION IS NOT ONLY VERY IMPORTANT TO ZAMBIA, BUT ALSO SOUTH AFRICA, AND INDEED THE REST OF THE WORLD. THIS IS BECAUSE IT REMINDS US OF THE NEED FOR CONTINUED UNITY AND PEACE AS BROTHERS AND SISTERS WHO, AT DIFFERENT TIMES OF HUMAN DEVELOPMENT, HAVE EITHER LIVED TOGETHER OR HAVE ASSISTED EACH OTHER IN ONE WAY OR THE OTHER. I AM ALSO AWARE OF THE SACRIFICES MADE BY THE UNITED NATIONAL INDEPENDENCE PARTY (UNIP) GOVERNMENT AND THE SUFFERING OF THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE AT THE HANDS OF COLONIAL MASTERS AND THE ARCHITECTS AND BELIEVERS OF APARTHEID. YOUR EXCELLENCIES, DISTINGUISHED GUESTS, I AM PLEASED TO NOTE THAT THE MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND ARTS THROUGH THE NATIONAL HERITAGE CONSERVATION COMMISSION, HAS HEEDED MY DIRECTIVE TO ENSURE THAT MORE SITES IN ZAMBIA ARE DECLARED AS NATIONAL MONUMENTS. MORE SITES OF LIBERATION SIGNIFICANCE SHOULD BE IDENTIFIED AND BE DECLARED AS NATIONAL MONUMENTS. THEREFORE, THE DECLARATION OF THIS SITE AS A NATIONAL MONUMENT MARKS THE BEGINNING OF A JOURNEY OF MORE NATIONAL MONUMENTS. SIMILARLY, OTHER LIBERATION SITES IN ZAMBIA SUCH AS THOSE CONNECTED TO ZIMBABWE, MOZAMBIQUE, ANGOLA, NAMIBIA AND OTHER NEIGHBOURING COUNTRIES SHOULD BE EXPLOITED. THIS IS IN VIEW OF THE FACT THAT ZAMBIA WAS HOME TO A NUMBER OF LIBERATION MOVEMENTS FROM THE REGION. I APPEAL TO ALL OUR NEIGHBOURING STATES TO OPEN UP THEIR DOORS SO THAT, TOGETHER, WE CAN DOCUMENT, PROTECT AND PRESENT OUR HERITAGE AS A COMMON AFRICAN LEGACY. THIS IS IN LINE WITH THE ASPIRATIONS OF THE UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL, SCIENTIFIC, AND CULTURAL ORGANISATION (UNESCO), WHICH IS ALSO PROMOTING THE PROTECTION OF LIBERATION ROUTES. YOUR EXCELLENCIES, DISTINGUISHED GUESTS: THIS IS THE FIRST PHASE OF PREPARING THIS SITE. IT IS, THEREFORE, MY SINCERE HOPE THAT ALL PLAYERS WILL WORK TOGETHER TO ENSURE THAT THIS SITE IS TRANSFORMED INTO A STATE OF THE ART TOURIST DESTINATION. TO ACHIEVE THIS, IT IS IMPERATIVE FOR OTHER PRIVATE SECTOR PARTNERS TO COME ON BOARD AND EMULATE STANBIC BANK PLC, BY EXERCISING THEIR CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND ASSIST IN PUTTING UP VARIOUS AMENITIES AT THE SITE. THIS GESTURE SHOULD ALSO BE EXTENDED TO OTHER HERITAGE SITES AND NATIONAL MONUMENTS. ONCE, MORE HERITAGE SITES ARE OPENED TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC, I AM CERTAIN THAT THIS WILL PROMOTE NATIONAL UNITY AND DOMESTIC TOURISM. LET ME NOW TAKE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO COMMEND OUR FATHER OF THE NATION DR. KENNETH KAUNDA, TOGETHER WITH HIS COLLEAGUES COMRADES SIKOTA WINA, GREY ZULU, ALLAN MILNER, VERNON MWAANGA, FORMER PRESIDENT RUPIAH BWEZANI BANDA AND INDEED MY OWN VICE-PRESIDENT HER HONOUR MRS INONGE MUTUKWA WINA, FOR THE ROLE THEY PLAYED IN HOSTING FREEDOM FIGHTERS BY PROVIDING THEIR HOMES AS HAVENS FOR THEM. AS I CONCLUDE, I WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE SOUTH AFRICAN HIGH COMMISSIONER TO ZAMBIA, HER EXCELLENCY MADAM MJII SIKOSANA AND HER STAFF, FOR WORKING TIRELESSLY WITH MY GOVERNMENT TO ENSURE THE PROTECTION AND REHABILITATION OF THIS HOUSE. THE MISSION ALSO COORDINATED AND FACILITATED A NUMBER OF VISITS AND HERITAGE EXPERT MEETINGS IN ZAMBIA FOR EXPERTS FROM SOUTH AFRICA AND ZAMBIA. YOUR EXCELLENCY AND DEAR BROTHER: I AM GRATEFUL TO YOU FOR HAVING FOUND TIME TO BE HERE TODAY. LET US CONTINUE TO WORK AS BROTHERS AND SISTERS, AS THIS IS BEFITTING TO HONOUR AND APPRECIATE OUR DEPARTED HEROES AND HEROINES. MAY GOD BLESS OUR GREAT NATIONS. I THANK YOU ALL.

