  ||    13 October 2017 @ 18:27

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (right) and his South African counterpart Jacob Zuma unveils the plaque at Oliver Reginald Tambo House in Lusaka’s Avondale Area on Friday, October 13,2017. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017

Read the full Article » STATE HOUSE «
Home » News » Government »
State House Official news and statements from the President's press office.