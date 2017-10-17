  ||    17 October 2017 @ 17:19

President Lungu with Chieftainess Nkomeshya and Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming during the ground Breaking Ceremony for the Construction of Lusaka Specialized Hospital in Chongwe District on Tuesday, October 17,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA

Read the full Article » STATE HOUSE «
Home » News » Government »
State House Official news and statements from the President's press office.