  ||    18 October 2017 @ 17:09

First Lady Esther Lungu and Vice-President Inonge Wina attends the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and reconciliation at Show grounds in Lusaka on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

Read the full Article » STATE HOUSE «
Home » News » Government »
State House Official news and statements from the President's press office.