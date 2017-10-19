First Lady Esther Lungu poses for a photograph with Germany Ambassador to Zambia Achim Burkart, HDL Lions Foundation Germany Volker Weyel, UNZA Vice-Chancellor Luke Evuta Mumba ,Lions Club International’s Christiane Lafeld, Cbm Country office- Zambia Country Representative Sergio Mainetti during the Commissioning of the New Special Needs Education Resources Centre at UNZA Campus in Lusaka on Thursday, October 19,2017 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

