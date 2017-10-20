  ||    20 October 2017 @ 10:47

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu talks to Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe upon arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka last night from the Great Lakes Summit in Congo Brazzaville on Thursday, October 19,2017. PICTURE BY EDDIE MWANALEZA

Read the full Article » STATE HOUSE «
Home » News » Government »
State House Official news and statements from the President's press office.