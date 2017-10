President Edgar Chagwa Lungu with President of Botswana, Lt. Gen. Seretse Khama Ian Khama, at KK international airport in Lusaka. T​​he Botswana leader is in Lusaka for 53rd Zambian Independence Anniversary Celebrations. Pictures by Eddie Mwanaleza /State house

