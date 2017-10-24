President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Botswana Counterpart Lt. General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama (right) laying wreaths at the Freedom Statue during Zambia’s 53rd Independence Anniversary Celebrations in Lusaka on Tuesday,October 24,2017. PICTURES BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2017

