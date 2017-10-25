  ||    25 October 2017 @ 13:37

President Edgar Lungu swears-in-Mrs Celilia Nsenduluka Mbewe as Clerk of the National Assembly and Anti-Corruption Commission Director General Zacharia Kapetwa Phiri at State house on Wednesday, 25-10-2017 -Pictures By Eddie Mwanaleza/State house

